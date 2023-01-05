Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific
In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
