Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $110.58 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

