Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 35.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

