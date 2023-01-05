Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Raised by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.39.

NYSE:TT opened at $174.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

