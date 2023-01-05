Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

