Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

