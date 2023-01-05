Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 361,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $504.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

