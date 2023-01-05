F3Logic LLC Sells 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,309,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $320.93 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.75 and a 200-day moving average of $324.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

