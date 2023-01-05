Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.