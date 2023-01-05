Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,673 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 153,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,113,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

