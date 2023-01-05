F3Logic LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.03 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

