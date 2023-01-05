F3Logic LLC Sells 154 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

