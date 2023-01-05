Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 776 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,567,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 476,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

