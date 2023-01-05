F3Logic LLC Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.03 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.