F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

