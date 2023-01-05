Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,703,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 119,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.56.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

