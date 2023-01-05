F3Logic LLC Invests $164,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.26 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

