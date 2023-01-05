Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock worth $72,171,486 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $241.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average is $157.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

