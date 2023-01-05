Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,202,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $258.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

