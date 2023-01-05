Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

