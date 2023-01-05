Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.67 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

