Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.1 %

WDAY opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $261.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

