Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $391.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $614.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.