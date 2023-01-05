Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

