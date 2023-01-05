Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.39 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $259.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.