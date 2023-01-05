S. R. Schill & Associates Has $315,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0 %

NVDA opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.