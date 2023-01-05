Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 64 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $293,917,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $391.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $614.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

