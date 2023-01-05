Balentine LLC Sells 36,731 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,731 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

KR stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

