Advisor Resource Council Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 15,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.20.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

