AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,654 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

