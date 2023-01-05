Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 42,200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.2% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 161,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 326,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,746 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $294.16. The company has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

