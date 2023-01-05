Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Trimmed by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

