Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

