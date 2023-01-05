AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

