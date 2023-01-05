iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $480.03.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

