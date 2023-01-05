HM Payson & Co. Buys 281 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,036,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $197,426,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

