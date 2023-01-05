Fifth Third Bancorp Has $78.67 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

V opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day moving average is $202.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

