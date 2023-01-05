Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

