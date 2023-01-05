Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

