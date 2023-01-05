Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

PEP stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

