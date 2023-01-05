HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,323 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after buying an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

Visa stock opened at $212.61 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

