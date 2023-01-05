Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 23,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

