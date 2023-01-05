Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 23,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
