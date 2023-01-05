Fort Henry Capital LLC Acquires 987 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $480.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.71.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

