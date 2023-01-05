Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $480.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.57 and a 200-day moving average of $391.71.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
