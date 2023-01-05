Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 231,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.0% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

