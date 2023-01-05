Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VWO stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.