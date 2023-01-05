Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1,396.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $380.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average is $346.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

