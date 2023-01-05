Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

