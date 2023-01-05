287,963 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 287,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Pacific Premier Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.