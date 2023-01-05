Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $10.78 Million in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 487,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in JFrog by 877.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 103.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $10,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,405,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490,780 shares in the company, valued at $195,287,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,405,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,276 shares of company stock worth $5,336,684. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.43 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

